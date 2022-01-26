RONALD “MARK” CHAPMAN, 56, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born January 11, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Ronald Lynn Chapman of Huntington and the late Barbara Adkins Moore. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Lee Chapman and Matthew Scott Chapman. He is survived by one son, Connor Scott Chapman of West Point, N.Y., and his mother, Carla Clark Chapman of Milton, W.Va.; his fiancée, Brigitte Jenkins of Culloden; two brothers, Michael David Chapman (Stacey) of Ona and David Carl Chapman of Lexington, Ky.; his stepmother, Barbara Chapman of Huntington; his stepfather, Denny Moore of Ona; and a host of good friends. He was a 1984 graduate of Milton High School and was a 1998 graduate of Marshall University. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Mark loved his family, along with his Harley, his horse, Beau, and his dog, Hondo. He will be greatly missed.
