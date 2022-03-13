RONALD RAY WETHERHOLT, 74, passed away on March 10, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. Ron was born in Huntington, to Linval Ray Wetherholt and Olive Hensley Wetherholt. Ron proudly served his country in the Navy during Vietnam. He married Patricia Huajardo Wetherholt and was the doting father to two daughters, Vanessa Kate (Katie) Davis of Denver, N.C., and Andrea Nicole (Nikki) Bishop of Orlando, Fla. Ron later remarried Mary Lamas Wetherholt and enjoyed nearly 24 years together. Ron is survived by his wife, Mary; sister, Sharon Simon and brother-in-law James Simon of Barboursville; daughter, Katie Davis and son-in-law Dr. Joseph Davis; daughter, Nikki Bishop; son-in-law, Ben Bishop; stepdaughters, Christina Clifton of Athens, Ga., Kimberly Clifton of Charleston, S.C., and Stephanie Clifton Wohl of Macon, Ga. Ron’s legacy includes seven grandchildren, Anna Kate and Cody Davis, Ava Holzman, Stella and Quin Wohl, Christian and Collin Bishop; as well as nieces, Shannon Simon of Huntington and Tiffany Hensley of Huntington; great-niece, Olivia Hensley; and Jason and Allison Stein of Kennesaw, Ga., whom he loved like a son and daughter, with daughters, Ava and Caitlin Stein. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. To read Ron’s full obituary, visit www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

