RONALD REID COX, 85, of Okeechobee, Florida, died on December 22, 2020. Originally from Huntington, West Virginia, he graduated from Barboursville High School, was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the nickel plant — Huntington Alloys — where he was a crane operator. Ron Cox was an outdoorsman from a young age. He was a hunter and also a good golfer — one time making a hole-in-one twice in one week. His real passion, however, was bass fishing. He was so good at it that several years ago he was on the West Virginia team for the national Bass-Masters Classic. He also had a musical side. In his youth, he played the drums in the high school band, as well as a band he joined while in the Navy. He had a nice singing voice and for a brief time taught dancing at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Huntington. Ron Cox was preceded in death by his parents, William Reid Cox and Vada McComas Cox. He is survived by his wife, Edith Cox of Okeechobee, Florida; his three children, Dr. Karen L. Cox of Charlotte, N.C., Ronald Jeffrey Cox of Greensboro, N.C., and Renita Hilse of Waterbury, Conn.; and his five grandchildren, Erik and Ethan Cox of Greensboro, N.C., Ryan Walker of Los Angeles, Calif., Rhonda Walker of Oakdale, Conn., and Samantha Hilse of Harrison, N.Y. He is also survived by his sister, Wilma Cox Smith of Barboursville, and his brother, Roger Cox of Sumter, South Carolina. A graveside service will be held in May at Crook Chapel Cemetery. In remembrance, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
