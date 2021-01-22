RONDEL LEON STOWERS, 86, of Fayetteville, N.C., and formerly of Cape Coral, Fla., and Milton, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was born and raised in Cabell County, a son of the late Murrell and Alberta Stowers. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Alma Hill, and longtime companion, Choon Ho Gill. Rondel is survived by daughters, Rhonda S. Davis of Clinton, N.C., and Sandy O’Brien (Kevin) of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother, Roy Stowers (Johanna) of Fort Myers, Fla.; sister, Norma Goodall (Jack) of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Lewis Stowers (Mary) of Cape Coral, Fla.; sister, Sharon Williams (John) of Milton, W.Va.; four grandsons, Michael Mitchell (Elizabeth) of Leeds, England, Marshall Davis (girlfriend Susan) of Tucson, Ariz., Bryan Davis (Victoria) of Graham, N.C., and Wesley Davis (Kristen) of Clinton, N.C., and three great-grandchildren, Sarah Guerin (boyfriend Corey) of Taneytown, Md., Owen Cole Davis of Clinton, N.C., and Sadie Ann Davis of Graham, N.C. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he enjoyed seeing throughout his life. Rondel served in the Army from 1954-1956 as a Railroad Engineer in Alaska. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland, and went to work for Baltimore Gas and Electric as an Office Manager for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Optimist Club and served as president. Rondel enjoyed attending family reunions where he shared stories with family and friends. He also liked being outdoors by fishing, hunting, camping, traveling and going to baseball games. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- “I don’t know what treason is:” Hurricane woman faces charges after accused of entering US Capitol
- Sources: Majority of Herd’s 2020 staff will not return
- Alabama’s Huff offered Marshall head coaching job
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Huntington-filmed streaming series 'Normal for Now' takes on pandemic life
- Huntington restaurant owner creates relief effort to help struggling industry
- Herd football staff starting to come together
- Marshall board signs off on Huff's hiring
- Police roundup: Pikeville teen jailed on child porn charges
- Huff officially announced as Marshall's new head coach
Images
Collections
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Marshall University students return to residence halls
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Day of Service
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs Coal Grove
- Photos: Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, Fairland vs. Fairfield
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County
- Photos: South Point vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, girls basketball