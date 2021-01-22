RONDEL LEON STOWERS, 86, of Fayetteville, N.C., and formerly of Cape Coral, Fla., and Milton, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was born and raised in Cabell County, a son of the late Murrell and Alberta Stowers. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Alma Hill, and longtime companion, Choon Ho Gill. Rondel is survived by daughters, Rhonda S. Davis of Clinton, N.C., and Sandy O’Brien (Kevin) of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother, Roy Stowers (Johanna) of Fort Myers, Fla.; sister, Norma Goodall (Jack) of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Lewis Stowers (Mary) of Cape Coral, Fla.; sister, Sharon Williams (John) of Milton, W.Va.; four grandsons, Michael Mitchell (Elizabeth) of Leeds, England, Marshall Davis (girlfriend Susan) of Tucson, Ariz., Bryan Davis (Victoria) of Graham, N.C.,  and Wesley Davis (Kristen) of Clinton, N.C., and three great-grandchildren, Sarah Guerin (boyfriend Corey) of Taneytown, Md., Owen Cole Davis of Clinton, N.C., and Sadie Ann Davis of Graham, N.C. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he enjoyed seeing throughout his life. Rondel served in the Army from 1954-1956 as a Railroad Engineer in Alaska. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland, and went to work for Baltimore Gas and Electric as an Office Manager for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Optimist Club and served as president. Rondel enjoyed attending family reunions where he shared stories with family and friends. He also liked being outdoors by fishing, hunting, camping, traveling and going to baseball games. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

