RONNIE DALE McCALLISTER, 71, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Bob Ray. Burial will be in McCallister Family Cemetery. He was born June 18, 1949, in Barboursville, a son of the late Hedrick “Wirt” and Aldine Dailey McCallister. He was retired from CSX Transportation, where he was a locomotive engineer. He was a member of Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Huntington Archery Club. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna Lewis McCallister; sons Donald McCallister (Cyndi), Mark McCallister (Michelle) and Brian McCallister (Carrie); sisters Sandra McCallister, Wilmington, N.C., and Teresa Browning (Garry), Leland, N.C.; grandchildren Ashley Gibbs, Laura Shank, Chelsea Kinder, Kirby McCallister, Maddy McCallister, Mason McCallister, Addie McCallister and Kinley McCallister; seven great-grandchildren; six nieces and four nephews. Pallbearers will be Brian McCallister, Donald McCallister, Mark McCallister, Jamie Ferguson, Kris Adkins and Mason McCallister. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

