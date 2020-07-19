Essential reporting in volatile times.

RONNIE NICHOLAS, 73, of Milton, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. He was born December 23, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Hubert A. and Aldena Neal Nicholas. He was a self-employed sheet metal worker. Ronnie was past chief of the Culloden Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Milton Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Nicholas. He is survived by one daughter, Kristie Nicholas of West Columbia, W.Va.; and two special friends, Steven Vititoe and Sandy Vititoe, both of Milton. Visitation will be from noon till 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

