ROSANNA NICHOLAS SPURLOCK, 58, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born September 11, 1962, to the late James Hallie and Evelyn Juanita Meadows Nicholas. Rosanna was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Marvin Spurlock; brother-in-law, Darrell Spurlock; and many family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Philip Spurlock; her daughter and best friend, Maggie Jo Spurlock; mother-in-law, Glen Edith Spurlock; sister-in-law, Tammy Spurlock; and a host of family and special friends. Rosanna was a retired teacher at Cabell County Schools. Rosanna graduated in 1980 from Milton High School and attended Marshall University, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education. She started her career teaching at Lincoln County Schools for one year, then taught five years at Green Acres Regional Center. She then taught 5th grade at Salt Rock Elementary School for over 25 years, where she came to know and love some of her closest friends and call her second home. Rosanna spent countless evenings at school, preparing the next day’s lessons, volunteering for after-school activities, and making sure every student went home safe and knowing she dearly loved them. Rosanna faithfully attended Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a charter member and served as church secretary. For many years, Rosanna taught Sunday school, Master’s Club and Vacation Bible School, as well as volunteering at Church Camp each year, and on occasion, filling in as church pianist. Rosanna, known as “Nanna” to her family, was known for her smile, kind heart, her sense of humor and contagious laugh, her beautiful singing voice and her strong faith in God. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Melin Moses and to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of St. Mary’s Medical Center for providing her the best of care and compassion. The family is heartbroken over her passing but rejoices that she is in Heaven with her Savior, living in a glorified body! What a day that will be when we are reunited in Heaven forever! Rosanna’s prayer here on Earth was her family and friends would meet her in Heaven. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, Milton, by Pastor Mark Finley and Pastor Kim Stone. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Holliday will not return as Marshall's head coach
- With Doc Holliday gone, who will be Marshall's next coach?
- Jim Ross: An invasive species is moving into Cabell County
- Suspects sought following high-speed chase
- Shooting reported in Huntington
- UPDATE: Two arrested on drug charges in shooting investigation
- Parkersburg woman wanted in Huntington shooting
- Public input sought to update Beech Fork, East Lynn lakes master plan
- Chuck Landon: Not extending Doc's pact was right move
- High-speed chase spanning Cabell, Wayne counties lands two behind bars
Images
Collections
- Photos: 2020 year in review from photographer Ryan Fischer
- Photos: MU women's basketball team takes on Louisiana Tech
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Chesapeake vs. Ironton St. Joe
- Photos: 100th birthday parade for Lenville Mays
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Boyd County
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall University women's basketball takes on Louisiana Tech, Saturday
- AP Photos: Unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland