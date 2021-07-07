ROSE MARY HENSLEY TRAUTNER, 72, of Salt Rock, W.Va., died at her home on Sunday, July 4, 2021, after a long illness. She was born November 7, 1948, in Hamlin, W.Va., the daughter of the late William and Edna Walker Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilmer O. Hensley and Aubrey Lee Hensley. She is survived by her husband, Charles “Andy” Trautner; one son, David R. Benger II and his wife Evelyn of Mesa, Arizona; three brothers, James W. Hensley, Robert Hensley and Dennis Hensley, all of Salt Rock; two grandchildren, Dakota Benger and Tygart Benger and his mate Alexis; and a special great-granddaughter, Brynlee Marie Benger. She is also survived by her first husband, David Ronald Benger of Ansted, W.Va., and a very special friend and caregiver, Terry Smith. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no service. She will be cremated and her ashes interred in Baylous Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

