ROSE ZELLA MORRIS, 89, of Huntington, WV, joined her Valentine in Heaven on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705, by Father Raymond Hage and Rev. Dick Bowyer. Visitation and reception will be held immediately following the funeral service at the church. Entombment and service will be at Woodmere Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. She was born January 6, 1933, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Arnold F. and Ruby Jewel Dillon Sowards. She was the former owner of Setzer’s World of Camping. Rose Zella was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, H.O. “Jack” Morris; her brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence “Buddy” and Bonnie Sowards; and great-grandson, Kingston Parsons, infant. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Jim Butler of Barboursville and Beth and Eddie Clatworthy of Inverness, Fla.; and son and daughter-in-law, Hal and Loretta Morris of Hopatcong, N.J.; five grandchildren, Eric Butler, Amy Butler Parsons (Matt), Julie Butler Pyles (Ashley), Joe Clatworthy (Sarika Ramdular, fiancée) and Andrea Clatworthy; three great-grandchildren, Asa James Pyles, Amelia Jane Pyles and Latisha Hope Parsons. Rose Zella was many things to many people. Loving wife, wonderful mother, fun grandmother, special aunt, grateful, memorable great-grandmother, amazing business person and boss, faithful friend, tremendous Bridge player, renowned hostess, a force to be reckoned with, and more. Rose Zella was quite the successful business person. She went to Setzer’s World of Camping as bookkeeper after the Hotel Frederick (where she served as auditor for many years) closed. After a few years, Mr. Setzer asked her to be the General Manager. And in 1981, she bought the business from him. Not only was that dealership successful locally, also she became well known nationally in the RV Dealer Association where she served as a delegate and board member. Many will always remember Rose Zella as the “Hostess with the Mostest!” She loved to cook and host parties big and small. And when she cooked an elegant dinner while still in Huntington, she loved to hear the grandkids say, “Good dinner, Granny!” She took great care of Jack and missed him immeasurably for the year-plus that she was without him. Their love of traveling and camping took them to many amazing and exotic places abroad and in the U.S. As a mother, she was active in all our childhood activities, taught us right from wrong, and very importantly, taught us the art and importance of having fun. When she and Jack moved back to Huntington from Hilton Head, South Carolina, Jack said he hoped the great-grandchildren would get to know them and remember them. The fun dinners in the apartment at The Woodlands will definitely be unforgettable for Asa, Amelia and Latisha. The family would like to give special love and thanks to Rose Zella’s amazing caregivers, Ashley, Valerie, Cloe, Amber and all others on the team Ashley put together. She loved them, and they loved her! Also special thanks to Wallace Funeral Home for always being so kind and helpful. As great-granddaughter Amelia said, we are sad that Granny is going to Heaven. But we’re happy that she can be with Pop. Please visit with us at St. John’s Episcopal Church on February 18 at 6:15 p.m. and the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. We believe our party will live up to her standards! Come for either or both! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1601 Second Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Police roundup: Two Huntington residents charged with possession of drugs
- R.D. Judd: Christian preaching has no place in public schools
- Marshall softball game canceled for Sunday after team bus incident
- TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY
- Investigations into religious event, basketball incident continue for Cabell BOE
- JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR.
- Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice joins law firm in Huntington
- MARK SCOTT MCCLURE
- WV Senate passes bill to stop school workers from getting annual leave upfront
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Tri-State ArenaCross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, girls basketball
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: Valentines Day cookies at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Harris Riverfront Park skate park