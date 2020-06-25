Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROSIE MAE CAMPBELL, 82, of Culloden, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born March 14, 1938, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Everett and Mary Bird Thornton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Campbell. She is survived by her children, Connie Bledsoe (Dewain) of Culloden, Darel Campbell (Terry) of Culloden, and Lee Campbell (Brenda) of Hurricane, W.Va.; brothers and sisters, Keith Thornton (Darlin) of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Vernon Thornton (Patricia), Norma Thornton (Billy) and Phillip Thornton all of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren: Stacey Bledsoe, Brent Bledsoe, Nikki Davis (Steven), Justin Campbell (Lisa) Brandon Campbell (Lanayea) and Brooke Campbell (Luke Miller); and great-grandchildren: Gracie Davis, Brandie Davis, Madyson Hatfield, Carson Campbell, Chloe Campbell and Everleigh Campbell. A special thanks to Hospice of Huntington and to the wonderful caregivers, Norma Thornton and Retha Guthrie. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in the Culloden Cemetery. Family request all who attend to please wear masks that will be provided. Friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

