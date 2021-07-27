ROY GLENN BERRY, 40, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away July 23, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Johnny Gue. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery. He was born September 1, 1980, in Huntington, a son of Pamela Swann Blount of Chesapeake, Ohio, and the late Ricky Berry. Also surviving are his children, Fade, Tobias, Nicholas, Luke and Torren Berry, and their mother, Amber Lucas, all of Barboursville; sister, Christy Flynn of Tallmadge, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

