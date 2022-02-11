ROY RUSSELL WEEKLEY JR., 68, of Lesage, passed away February 9, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. He was born April 3, 1953, in Cabell County, a son of the late Roy Weekley Sr. and Maxine Henderson Weekley. Roy was retired from WV Division of Highways. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Brandi Weekley, and a special granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Weekley of Ona, which were his caregivers; and another son, Brett Weekley of Ona. Brad, Brandi and Sarah would like to give a special thank you to Mark Finley and the congregation of Sunrise Temple Baptist Church and Pastor Greg Lunsford and the congregation of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church for their calls, texts, visits and prayers. We would also like to give a thanks to Stephanie Long from St. Mary’s Home Health, Hospice of Huntington, and our friends and co-workers. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Mark Finley. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
