RUBY FAYE MOORE, 81, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born October 29, 1938, in Cabell County. She played the piano for many years at Union Ridge Methodist Church. She was a good-hearted person who never met a stranger and would help anybody. She was a loving mother and mother-in-law who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Moore; and two brothers, Rudolph and Russell Henry. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Lori Moore. Graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
