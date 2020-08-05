Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RUBY FAYE MOORE, 81, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born October 29, 1938, in Cabell County. She played the piano for many years at Union Ridge Methodist Church. She was a good-hearted person who never met a stranger and would help anybody. She was a loving mother and mother-in-law who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Moore; and two brothers, Rudolph and Russell Henry. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Lori Moore. Graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.