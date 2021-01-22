RUBY PEARL SONGER, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born May 13, 1929, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Marvin and Pansy Carte Edwards. She was a member of Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Songer; one son, Delmer Williams; one granddaughter, Lisa Dawn Williams; and four brothers, Carl, Harvey, Marvin and Dennis Edwards. She is survived by three daughters, Peggy (Gary Woodward) Clark and Pat Lynn of Sarasota, Fla., and Pam Morgan of Barboursville; three sons, Roy Douglas (Melinda) Williams and Dallas (Angie) Williams of Charleston, W.Va., and Dainer (Tammy) Williams of Winfield, W.Va.; one stepdaughter, Katie Douthat of Cary, North Carolina; one stepson, Kenneth (Linda) Songer of Ashland, Ky.; one half-brother, Okey Bates of Barboursville; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Bob Ray officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thank you to Eastbrook Center, Hospice of Charleston, and to her caregivers and friends, Cassie Cooper and Nettie Cameron. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- “I don’t know what treason is:” Hurricane woman faces charges after accused of entering US Capitol
- Alabama’s Huff offered Marshall head coaching job
- Sources: Majority of Herd’s 2020 staff will not return
- Huntington-filmed streaming series 'Normal for Now' takes on pandemic life
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Huntington restaurant owner creates relief effort to help struggling industry
- Marshall board signs off on Huff's hiring
- Herd football staff starting to come together
- Police roundup: Pikeville teen jailed on child porn charges
- Huff officially announced as Marshall's new head coach
Images
Collections
- Marshall University students return to residence halls
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Day of Service
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs Coal Grove
- Photos: Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, Fairland vs. Fairfield
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County
- Photos: South Point vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, girls basketball