RUSSELL RUFFIN RANEY, 60, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born on February 19, 1960, in Richmond, Va., a son of the late Mack and Betty Brown Raney. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Wade Herald. Russell enjoyed life, loved working with wood, fishing and playing his guitar, and never met a stranger. He graduated from Barboursville High School Class of 1979. He is survived by his fiancee, Ines Elkins, and her children, Jessica Elkins and Jennifer Elkins; granddaughter, Haylie Elkins, all of Huntington; sister, Robin Raney Herald of Barboursville; brother, Brian Raney (Veronica) of South Boston, Va.; nephew, Zack Raney (Kaitlyn) of Richmond, Va.; niece, Taylor Jennings (Jay); great-nephews, Bowen Jennings and Lane Jennings; great-niece, Raney Jennings, all of Halifax, Va.; fur babies, Kota, Cindy, Chi Chi, and a cat, Sasha. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. The family would like to thank Dr. Janet Wallace for her love, care and compassion. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.