Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RUTH G. GROSE ROE, of Scottown, Ohio, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. Ruth was born June 5, 1937, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry and Ruby Pearl Grose. She was also preceded in death by her son, James M. Roe, and her granddaughter, Theodora M. Plagianakos. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three daughters, Tresea Clagg, Evelyn Lake and Deanna and her husband Elias Colon; son-in-law, Spiros Plagianakos; and her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a member of Brookdale FWB Church in Burlington, Ohio. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Barkers Ridge Cemetery by Pastor Ron Joplin. Procession to the cemetery will leave at 1:15 p.m. from Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.