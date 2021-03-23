SADIE DYER, 84, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1936, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dewie and Ora Tomblin. She was a member of Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church of Branchland, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Dyer; three brothers, Clabe Tomblin, Dewie Tomblin Jr., and Andrew Tomblin; and one sister, Cindy Tomblin. She is survived by two brothers, Elden Tomblin and Dean Ed Tomblin; several nieces and nephews; and a whole host of the Dyer family who all loved her dearly. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tim Davis and Associate Pastor Ronnie Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Warrick Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you