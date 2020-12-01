SAMANTHA BETH WEATHERHOLT, 69, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home after her battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born December 30, 1950, daughter of the late Leslie and Janice Browning. She is survived by her son, Mark (Connie) Weatherholt of Ashland, Ohio; daughter, Becky (Matt) Zerkle of Barboursville, W.Va.; her brother, Joe Browning of Culloden, W.Va.; grandchildren, Tanner, Blake, Morgan, William, Adria, Tricia, Sam and Olivia; and a host of friends and family. She retired from Family Christian Store. With grateful hearts the family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care and compassion. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by Pastor Mike Lewis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

