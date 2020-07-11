Essential reporting in volatile times.

SANDRA ANN HATFIELD WEIFORD, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1940, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Sara Rose Hatfield. She is also preceded in death by husband, Jan Weiford; one son, Allen Weiford; and by one brother, James Dale Hatfield. She is survived by one son, Henry Austin Weiford; two sisters, LaVena Kay Keennan (Delano) and Vicki Lynn Hatfield; two brothers, Jennings Austin Hatfield (Janie) and Dennis Ray Hatfield (DeAnna); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Waugh Cemetery, Barboursville, Minister Ray Scarberry officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

