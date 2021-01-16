SANDRA KAY WILSON, 38, of Huntington, passed away January 11, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Mayes Saunders Cemetery, Glenwood. She was born June 10, 1982, in Moundsville, a daughter of Lillian Marcum Wilson of Kenova. In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her fiancé, Chad Dean; daughter, Destinee Branham; sons, Preston, Benjamin and Adam Dean; two sisters; one brother; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.