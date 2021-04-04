SARAH DANIELLE RIDDLE, 21, of Ona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Syracuse, New York. She was born April 9, 1999, in Huntington, a daughter of Brad Riddle of Barboursville and Shelley Dawn Kisor Riddle of Ona. She was a senior at Syracuse University where she majored in Biology and Neuroscience. She was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma Professional Chemistry Fraternity. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Vernon A. Cremeans, and her paternal grandparents, John and Linda Riddle. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Jacob Riddle and Lawson Riddle; maternal grandmother, Rosie Cremeans; stepmother, Jennifer Bellomy; stepgrandmother, Valerie Riddle; her boyfriend, Matthew Sponaugle, and his parents, Dale and Trish Sponaugle. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

