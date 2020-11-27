SARAH PAULINE WOODS, 24, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tony Mays. Burial will be in Woods Cemetery. She was born November 25, 1996, in Huntington, a daughter of Joseph Allen and Debbie Woodrum Woods of Huntington. Also survived by her husband, Christopher Caldwell; daughter, Raylynn Caldwell; sister, Jacolynn Woods; brother, Joseph Allen Woods II; maternal grandparents, Jackie and Deborah Lawhorn; paternal grandmother, Nancy Clay; mother-in-law, Valerie Caldwell. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

