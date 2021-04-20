SCOTT DAVID WEBB, 62, of Salt Rock, passed away April 15, 2021, after losing a valiant battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Scott was born June 25, 1958, a son of the late Richard Lee Webb and Mary Frances Beckett Rose. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Scott retired as Captain of the Huntington Fire Department, was a former security officer at the Cabell County Courthouse, worked at Huntington Tri-State Airport as a refueler and Fire/Rescue, was a private pilot, and master scuba diver. He also graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Forensic Science. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Rayburn. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Clary Webb; one daughter, Kabrina Webb (Brandon) of Salt Rock; five siblings, Richard M. Webb (Judy) of Salt Rock, Karen Morrison (J.B.) of Ona, Todd Rose of Huntington, Victoria Rose of Ona, and Carolyn Welder (Ronnie) of Milton; stepfather, Jerry L. Rose of Ona; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Trina and Braxton. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
