SETH PARKER DIAL, 37, of Huntington, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. E.S. Harper. Burial will be in Insco Cemetery, Wayne. He was born June 19, 1984, in Anchorage, Alaska, a son of Randall and Jonna Dial. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Jeremy Adams and his wife and children; aunt, Beverly Perry; uncle, Christopher Ray and wife Kim; ex-wife, Crystal Flemings; stepchildren, Joseph and Katlin Bolen and Aubree Williams; his girlfriend, Kaitie Huges and her daughter Peyton Layne; best friend, Cory Kirby; and the participants at HTL. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

