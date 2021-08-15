SHANE JUSTIN ADKINS, age 47, of Barboursville, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by mother, Jackie Adkins; grandparents, Jack Chaffin, Paul “P.C.” Adkins, Joyce Lewis, Johnny and Doris Ward; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Black. Shane is survived by wife, Robin Adkins; two children, Hunter Nichols and Reagan Adkins; father, Rodney Adkins; brother, Shawn Adkins; five nephews, Cameron, Caleb and Jackson Adkins, Ryan Clagg and Cameron Blizzard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa and Frank Blizzard; grandmothers, Jeannie Chaffin and Carolyn McComas Adkins; and five fur babies, Buddy, Marshall, Daisy, Lilah and Milo. Born on Nov. 6, 1973, in Huntington, W.Va., Shane was a 1993 graduate of Barboursville High School and employed by the Cabell County Commission. An active community member, Shane enjoyed watching sports, playing golf, and many years of involvement with the Barboursville Little League Softball and Junior Knights Wrestling. Shane was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, coach and friend who loved to entertain. A member of the Driveway Drinkers Club, Shane was passionate about time with his family and friends. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, officiated by Jason Harris; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Pallbearers include Shawn Adkins, Shannon McGee, Hunter Nichols, Scott Barrett, Matt and Jonathan Turley, and Todd and Tyler Caldwell. In addition, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the outpouring of love, concern and support from the many families and friends. If desired, memorial contributions can be made on www.gofundme.com/f/shane-adkins-funeral-expenses-and-family.
