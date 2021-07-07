SHANE MICHAEL JOHNSON, 45, of Ashton, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born September 16, 1975, in Huntington, a son of David and Wanda Berry Johnson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Leandria Johnson; four daughters, Kyley Baylous (Rudy), Lexi Martinez, Skylar Noe and Dakotah Noe; two sons, Trenton Tucker and Trey Tucker; one sister, Amy Gibbs (Derek); seven grandchildren, Hayden, Brielle, Kash, Remy, Blakely, Teagan and Ilonie; one niece, Morgan Johnson; one nephew, Jeffrey Wolford; and one great-niece, Jaylese Varney. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Joann Hicks officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

