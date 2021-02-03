SHARON CATHERINE LOUISE VARNEY CRISLIP, 65, of Huntington, WV, widow of the late Darrell R. Crislip Sr., was taken by the Angels home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor Tim Arthur. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. She was born February 17, 1955, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Hutchinson Price and Gladys Avonelle Pack Varney. She was a retired home health caregiver. She attended Simms Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High and Huntington East High schools. She was a fiery woman who always spoke her mind, but she never met a stranger and would help anybody anywhere, anytime. She loved her husband of 46 years, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she was blessed with, along with her beloved dogs that she adored so very much. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip E. Crislip Sr.; and grandson, Phillip E. Crislip Jr.; brothers, Emzy B. Varney, Bennie C. Varney, William HP Varney Jr., Douglas M. Varney, Earnest E. Varney and Robert Varney; and sisters, Shirley Varney-Newton and Ruth Varney. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Curtis Smith of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and three sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell and Michele Crislip Jr. of Huntington, Shane Crislip Sr. and Nina of Huntington, and Cecil and Heather Crislip Sr. of Gaylord, Minn.; two sisters, Sandra Varney-Johnstal of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Sherry and Wesley Smith of Bowling Green, Fla. She had 21 grandchildren, Jessica, Caliann, Chyla, Carlyana, Cameron, Celeana, Cecil Jr., Marco, Shane Jr., David, Desiree, Destinee, Hunter, Autumn, Briar, Josh, Justin, Jeremy, Jackie, Alisha and Sara; nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, cousins and nephews whom she loved; along with two special family friends, Jacob and Lisa Taylor. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
