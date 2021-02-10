SHARON KAY CLAGG, 70, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born April 12, 1950, in Culloden, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lee Allen and Edith Shirkey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Clagg, sister, Mary Shirkey, and brothers, Charles, John and Frank Shirkey. She is survived by sisters, Carolyn (Rich) Myhrwold, Nancy Meadows, Dottie Arbaugh and Flossie Adkins; brothers, George, David (Pat) and Aaron (Kim) Shirkey. Additional survivors include Donetta, Juanita and Jan Shirkey, Oval (Suzanne) Clagg, Opal (Cecil) Lewis, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a 42-year employee of Sovine Brothers Grocery, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Marshall fan. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Milton High School Class of ’69 (Contact Cheryl Smith). The family would like to thank the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their love and care. The family requests that masks are required. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.