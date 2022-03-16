SHARON KAY McCLUNG, 68, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born April 10, 1953, in Rainelle, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bernard and Mildred Ruffner. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Ruffner. She is survived by three sons, Brian McClung, Justin McClung (Mandy Scarberry) and Travis McClung (Alethea); two sisters, Sue Robbins (Jerry) and Jackie King; five grandchildren, Jacob, Morgan, Maxamas, Mia and Avery; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Clintonville, W.Va., with Pastor Greg Scott officiating. Friends may also visit from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you