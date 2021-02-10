SHARON MARIE STONE, 72, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born June 28, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Acie Kermit “Red” Stone and the late Emalene Marie Edwards Stone. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Howard David Stone and Josie McNeely Stone, and maternal grandparents, Walter “Speck” Edwards, Hazel Marie Ramsey Edwards and Gladys Peyton Edwards, a brother, Edward Kermit Stone, and a nephew, Mark Russell Dean. Sharon graduated from Barboursville High School, Marshall University and the University of Kentucky. She was a librarian and teacher with the Cabell County Board of Education from 1970 and retired in 2011. She is survived by her two adopted children, Robert Antonio Stone and Melissa Grisela Stone. She is also survived by her sisters, Bette Lou Thomas and Charles Flowers of Ona, and Beverly Ann Dean of Milton; a sister-in-law, Kelly Lynn Stone of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Kathryn Isabel Doerr, Isaiah Joel Collins, Xavier Antonio Stone, Cameron Thomas Wright, Trinity Semaj Bakari Stone, Terrence Javier Stone and Carter Young. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews, Steven Ray Dean, John Anthony Stone, Derek Edward Stone, Kelsey Marie Stone, Marcus Edward Stone and Stephanie Brooke Early. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Company plans to establish medical marijuana dispensary in Huntington
- Coombs' signing sends Huff's message out about Herd program
- Heritage Farm finishes work on new treehouse
- This week in West Virginia history
- EDDIE D. HARDY
- Youth-led project aims to help Huntington’s less fortunate
- Informal House poll shows lawmakers considering cuts to WVU, Marshall to pay for elimination of personal income tax
- McGlone remembered as great coach, better man
Images
Collections
- Photos: First day of conditioning for HHS basketball team
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash To-Go celebration
- Photos: MU Women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Saturday