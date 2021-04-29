SHARON SUE MARTIN, 74, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. She was born November 14, 1946, in South Point, Ohio, a daughter of the late Georgia Ward. She was retired from Goodwill Industries and was a member of Sybene Independent Church. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Bowen, her second husband, Billy Ray Martin Sr., one grandson, Justin Parsons, and one sister, Patricia Jean Martin. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Daniel Parsons of Barboursville; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Billy Ray and Kimberly Martin Jr. and Christopher Matthew Martin, both of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Natasha Martin, Daniel Parsons Jr., Anthony David Parsons and Brittany Parsons; and 10 great-grandchildren, Daniel Parsons III, Haley Parsons, Savannah Ross, Alissa Parsons, Ethan Parsons, Laykyn Parsons, Tanner Parsons, Alexis Parsons, Gannon Martin and Deliah. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor D.L. Webb officiating. Burial will be Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Herd brothers help teammate Jason Starkey kick addiction, find Christ
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Man convicted in beating death out on probation
- TAMMY LEE PITTS
- MARK STEVEN TAYLOR
- Local bankers voice need for staff to return to office
- ROBERT LORAINE KLINESTIVER
- DAVID A. BALLARD
- This week in West Virginia history
- BRENDA FAYE BROWN
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland music and theater departments present The Wizard of Oz
- Photos: Readers share their prom 2021 photos
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday
- Photos: Grace Christian School's 28th annual Serve-A-Thon
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: High school baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland boys basketball sectional final
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Wednesday
- Photos: Huntington PetSafe Dog Park reopens
- Photos: Nitro vs. Lincoln County, boys basketball