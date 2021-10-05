SHAWN FREDERICK MANLEY, 56, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born August 1, 1965, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of Oleta Miller Atkinson (Steve) and the late Paul Frederick Manley. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Marjorie Manley, and his maternal grandparents, George Miller and Fay Miller Mitchell. He was a 1984 graduate of Ripley High School. He was a member of Bias Chapel UBI Church. He was a member of the Lebanon Lodge 68. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Annette Perry Manley; three sons, Michael Shawn Manley (Bethany), Christopher Levi Manley and Ryan Alexander Manley; one sister, Kelly Fifelski (Eric); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Sherlene Perry; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Aaron Hanna and Pastor Tommy Spence officiating. Friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

