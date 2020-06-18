SHEILA ANN PERRY THOMPSON, 82, of Barboursville, entered into Heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born June 12, 1938, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Helen Johnson. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School. Sheila was the former owner of Perrmont Chemical and retired from 20th Street Bank. Sheila’s love for her family was known to all; while suffering great losses of her loved ones, she continually drew her strength from The Lord. She will be remembered for “this too shall pass” as her words of encouragement to others. She loved to travel and take cruises. She enjoyed needle and hand work. She will always be remembered for being a fashion statement, and she loved her glitter. Her favorite color was purple; in The Bible, purple is associated with being rich and with royalty. If you were privileged to be loved by her, she treated you like royalty and you were richly loved; you knew not just by her words, but also by her actions. She was the epitome of Proverbs 31. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Dale Perry; daughter, Kelly Perry Hardiman; son, Alex Perry; brother, Larry Johnson; and granddaughter, Mallory Hardiman. She is survived by her husband, Mike Thompson; daughter-in-law, Jenny Perry; stepson, Roman (Andrea) Thompson of Huntington; stepdaughter, Tia (Brian) Dowler of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Bill Johnson of Arizona; sister-in-law, Sandra Harris of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Gabriel Hardiman, Matt Perry, Bryson Dowler, Piper Dowler, Michael Thompson, Brett Dowler, Paige Dowler and Blake Dowler; one great-grandson, Nazareth Perry; many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Necia Freeman; lifelong friends, Sandee Adams and Eleanor Baumgardner; and special friend and caretaker, Wanda Adkins. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Roman, Brian, Michael, Brett, Gabriel and Matt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Backpacks and Brown Bags (Memo: Sheila Thompson), PO Box 698, Barboursville, WV 25504, or The Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
