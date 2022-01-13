SHEILA FAYE TERRY STOCKER, 51, lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend. She enjoyed Sunday family dinners, cross stitching and sinking her toes in the sandy beach. She was born on October 30, 1970, and passed on January 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Dale Terry. She leaves behind a loving husband, Gregory Paul Stocker of Ona, W.Va.; her two sons, Shawn Michael Church of South Point, Ohio, and Justin William Church of Milton, W.Va.; her mother, Renee Vance of Hurricane, W.Va.; one sister, Jeanette M. Laverty (Darin) of Milton; two brothers, Larry D. Terry Jr. of Hurricane, W.Va., and Danny S. Terry of Milton, W.Va.; a niece, Emily Laverty; two nephews, Alex Laverty and Noah Terry; special family, Presley Richmon, Macy Moore and Rhett Moore. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chris Venoy. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

