SHEILA KAY BARTRAM, 49, of Lavalette, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Bartram. She is survived by her three sons, Joshua, Casey and Adam Bartram. She is also survived by her mother, Kay (David) Dick, and her father, Ray (Dreama) Bartram as well as her siblings, Melissa, David W. and Billy Dick; grandfather, Donald Gibson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. She had grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ashleigh Scarberry, Braylee, Kinley and Olivia Bartram and a new grandson, Jaxon. She was loved by many and will be forever missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services Wednesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the funeral home to help with burial expenses. Due public health concerns, face masks and social distancing is required.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen could face charges after deadly crash in Huntington on Wednesday
- Former Marshall RB Delvin Weems dead at 23
- Restaurants report angry encounters with ‘anti-maskers’
- Huntington named ‘Nicest Place in West Virginia’ by Reader’s Digest
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Wayne BOE approves tentative re-entry plan focused on blended learning approach
- New trial date set in false mall kidnapping case
- Pumpkin House tradition won’t end, owner says, but display was ‘too risky’ because of virus
- ‘We Back Blue’ holds peaceful march through downtown Huntington
- Second COVID-19 death reported in Cabell County
Images
Collections
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion
- Photos: We Back Blue rally
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert