SHEILA KAY BARTRAM, 49, of Lavalette, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Bartram. She is survived by her three sons, Joshua, Casey and Adam Bartram. She is also survived by her mother, Kay (David) Dick, and her father, Ray (Dreama) Bartram as well as her siblings, Melissa, David W. and Billy Dick; grandfather, Donald Gibson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. She had grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Ashleigh Scarberry, Braylee, Kinley and Olivia Bartram and a new grandson, Jaxon. She was loved by many and will be forever missed. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services Wednesday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the funeral home to help with burial expenses. Due public health concerns, face masks and social distancing is required.

