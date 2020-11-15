SHERMAN FRY, 98, of Barboursville, W.Va., was joyfully welcomed into heaven on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1922, a son of the late Caleb and Dorothy Fry. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Winnie Eunice Carter Fry; one son, Larry Fry; three brothers, Bob Frye, John Fry and Homer Frye; two sisters, Winnie Nelson and Mary Frye. He loved his Savior and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church for 68 years. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Debby Frye of Salt Rock; daughter-in-law, Susie Fry of Barboursville; four granddaughters, Tonya (Brian) Sexton, Tina (Billy) Wade, Rachel Stone and Sarah Frye; four great-grandchildren, Bryce Sexton, Sophie Wade, Hannah Stone and Molly Frye. He will be missed by several nieces, nephews and special friends, George Lusher and Jewel Bledsoe. Private services will be conducted at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hebron Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

