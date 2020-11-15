SHERMAN FRY, 98, of Barboursville, W.Va., was joyfully welcomed into heaven on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1922, a son of the late Caleb and Dorothy Fry. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Winnie Eunice Carter Fry; one son, Larry Fry; three brothers, Bob Frye, John Fry and Homer Frye; two sisters, Winnie Nelson and Mary Frye. He loved his Savior and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church for 68 years. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Debby Frye of Salt Rock; daughter-in-law, Susie Fry of Barboursville; four granddaughters, Tonya (Brian) Sexton, Tina (Billy) Wade, Rachel Stone and Sarah Frye; four great-grandchildren, Bryce Sexton, Sophie Wade, Hannah Stone and Molly Frye. He will be missed by several nieces, nephews and special friends, George Lusher and Jewel Bledsoe. Private services will be conducted at Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hebron Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Damron sentenced to life with mercy in murder at Tudor’s
- Police investigating after downtown Huntington restaurant broken into
- Lawrence County offices closed after COVID-19 outbreaks
- Two jailed on human trafficking charges in Huntington
- Manchin urges Trump to accept apparent defeat; other WV Congress members back president after false claims of stolen election
- Morrisey signs West Virginia on to effort to stop mail-in ballot counting in Pennsylvania
- Cabell deputies honored for response to incidents
- Big-time recruits highlight Ironton-Roger Bacon game
- 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony to feature daughter of athletic director
- Anochili-Killen brings big energy to Herd lineup
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Football Memorial Rededication Ceremony
- Photos: Students from Collins CTC assist with demolition project
- Photos: 50th Annual Memorial Fountain Service
- Photos: Santa Claus at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: Fifth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup
- Photos: Marshall Paint & Sip
- Photos: Marshall defeats Middle Tennessee, 42-14
- Photos: Winfield conducts Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony
- Photos: Marshall defeats UMass, 51-10
- Photos: Election Day