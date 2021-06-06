SHERYL VAUGHAN ELLIOTT, 63, of Milton, passed away June 1, 2021. She was born December 11, 1957, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Aaron D. and Alma Jean Brown Payton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Elliott, and the father of her son, Rocky Cupp. She is survived by one son, Aaron Cupp; three grandchildren, McKenzie Cupp, Landan Cupp and Braxton Cupp; one sister, Kandel Cain; and one brother, Greg Payton. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

