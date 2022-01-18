SHIRLEY FAYE HOKE RAY EDWARDS, 86, of Barboursville, passed away January 15, 2022, in Chateau Grove Senior Living Center. She was born November 24, 1935, in Brady, W.Va., a daughter of the late Earl and Opal Brady Hoke. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Ray and Sonny Edwards; son, Timothy Hoke Edwards; and seven brothers. She graduated from Guyan Valley High, attended Marshall University where she played basketball, and attended Morris Harvey College. She was an educator in Lincoln County, worked at the courthouse in the assessor’s office, worked 25 years as a postal clerk in Milton. She was a life insurance agent, a Southwestern Community Action occupational counselor, caregiver to the elderly and was a member of the Eastern Star for 25 years. She is survived by two sons, Rick Ray (Prema) and Darren Edwards; grandchildren, Danelle Gilbert (Greg), Daniel Ray (Erin) and Dara Edwards (Chris); great-grandchildren, Max and Piper Ray and Declan Hardy. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Finley. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Thank you to our second family at Chateau Grove Senior Living Center for the great care and love. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
