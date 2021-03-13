SHIRLEY LEE WHITE, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Dr. Stan Maynard. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. She was born February 16, 1943, in Coal Grove, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alva and Lottie Harmon Collins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by nine siblings, Charles Hanshaw, Hazel Hanshaw Carpenter, Bennie Edward Hanshaw, Lester Hanshaw, Donald Hanshaw, Merrill Collins, Sylvia Jean Collins Mays, Orville Collins and Carl Eugene Collins. She is survived by her husband, Tim White; daughters, Kathy McCloud, Patricia Polacek and Tara D. Blinn; son, Timothy A. White; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.