Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SHIRLEY RAYLENE SADLER, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born October 8, 1936, in Picher, Okla., a daughter of the late Forrest Pyle and Evelyn Jean Jackson Bolner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James O. Sadler, and her son, Michael Todd Cummings. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Dan Kelly; her son, Don Cummings; daughter-in-law, Melanie Collins; adopted daughters by love, Linda Leffingwell and Lisa Boling Spurlock; brother and sister-in-law, Bob Biship and his wife Margie; grandchildren, Shane Robertson and his wife Tiffany, Tara Scott, Donald Cummings, Laura Cummings, Allison Cummings, Katie Ray Cummings and adopted by love, Elizabeth Whitley; and 12 great-grandchildren. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Due to COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing is requested. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.