STANLEY ROBERT FORMAN, 53, of Huntington, passed away May 31, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Terry Thompson. He was born May 28, 1967, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of Bernice Florine Childers Merz of Huntington and the late John Forman. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Teresa Forman. He is also survived by his sister, Valerie Payne of Cape Coral, Fla.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Cha Forman of Layton, Utah, and Steve and Cindy Forman of Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before funeral service. Due to the current health concerns, social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

