STEPHEN LEE CHAPMAN, 32, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on September 18, 2021. He was born June 17, 1989, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of David Michael and Barbara Gail Hinkle Chapman of Culloden. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Timothy Michael Chapman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tiffany Ribbeck Chapman; one son, Jace Chapman; stepchildren, Nathaniel, Elijah, Melanie and Ella Tignor; half-brother, Jonathon David Chapman of Teays Valley; maternal grandfather, Darrell Hinkle of Culloden; special uncle, Randy Hinkle; and a host of family and friends. Stephen “Stevie” was a very special person to all who knew him. He was a country boy through and through who always could withstand what most couldn’t; he was tough in many ways, but also had a lot of love for his family. He touched many lives just by his personality and loyalty he dedicated to his family and friends. Stephen’s life shall forever live vicariously through his baby boy, Jace. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Claude Spurlock. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn.
