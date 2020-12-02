STEPHEN MACK JACOBSON, 84 years old, died November 30, 2020. Steve was born July 2, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of Edward and Selma Mazo Jacobson. Steve graduated high school from the Kentucky Military Institute in 1955. He went on to attend The Ohio State University and graduated from Marshall University in June 1960. On the day of Steve’s graduation ceremony he reported for his service in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Ky., and was honorably discharged from service in 1966. Steve lived in Huntington, W.Va., and South Point, Ohio, for most of his life. He was the owner of the Princess Shop in downtown Huntington until it closed in 1981. During his life Steve was a voracious reader, avid golfer and loved to travel all around the world with his wife, Sharon. Steve was preceded in death by both of his parents; his son, Marc Jacobson; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Erma Reed. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sharon; his sister, Nance Davidson (Alan); his son, Paul Jacobson (Lisa); nephew, David Reed (Susan); niece, Linda Hahn (Robert); three grandchildren, Morgan and Sydney Jacobson and Zachary Steinberg; as well as a host of other loving relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington Inc., or to the charity of your choice. Under the current COVID safety recommendations there will be no visitation or funeral. A private family service officiated by Rabbi Robert D. Judd has been planned. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
