STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN, age 28, passed from this Earth on September 2, 2020, at his home in Huntington, W.Va. My sweet Michael, I will forever miss you, your calls, especially at lunch time and you asking “what are you doing,” our long talks, you making plans for Dad and your building projects and once in a while asking my opinion. You were a gift from God for us to love and enjoy for a short time. I hope you knew just how much I loved you. Rest In Peace, my sweet baby boy. — Mom. Michael is survived by his mother and father, Marcia Ann (Gue) and Stephen Edgar Warden of Barboursville, W.Va.; his brother whom he adored and sister-in-law, Scott and Amy Warden of Seattle, Washington; his grandmother, Juanema (Rimmer) Warden of Barboursville, W.Va.; two uncles, Mark (Michele) Gue and Rodney (Becky) Warden; two aunts, Deborah Warden (Columbus) Muncy and Rebecca Warden (Tim) Damron; and cousins, Angie Johnson, Devonna Kingery, April Gue, Sunnie Dykas, Gabriel Muncy, Katie Hensel, Sarah, Andrew and Luke Damron. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hobert Wendell and Juanita Marie Porter Gue of Salt Rock, W.Va.; aunts, Alice Gue Ferguson of Salt Rock, W.Va., Julia Gue Hodgson of Worcester, Massachusetts, Tonja Gue Moore of Huntington, W.Va. Michael has a great love for animals and also leaves behind his dog, Xander, and cats, Baby Black and Miss Black. Michael was born on May 24, 1992, in Huntington, W.Va., to parents Stephen and Marcia Warden. He graduated from Huntington High School in 2010 and attended Marshall University until 2013. In 2014, he transferred from Barboursville, W.Va., Lowe’s Store No. 0454 to South Point, Ohio, Lowe’s Store No. 0455, and in February 2017, accepted a position that he enjoyed as a Commercial Sales Specialist, where he worked until his recent passing. Michael was a socially active man who was a member of the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Foundation, attending home and away football and basketball games at every opportunity. He enjoyed playing golf, working out at the gym and spending time with his family and Brothers of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, of which he was a member while attending Marshall University. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving son and brother, exceptionally talented and natural athlete that also loved to travel. Honorary pallbearers are a host of his close Brothers of ATO. Michael’s smile and laugh will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. A funeral is scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. David Cardwell. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Suicide Prevention program to raise awareness for those who struggle with depression and thoughts of suicide. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
