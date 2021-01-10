STEPHEN MICHAEL COOPER, 53, of Ona, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born September 4, 1967, in Huntington, a son of the late Ronald and Teresa Leadmon Cooper. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Cooper. He served in the United States Air Force and the Army National Guard. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Karen Burch Cooper; one daughter, Kaitlin “Kate” Bell (Trevor) of Milton; one son, Eric Cooper (Destiny) of Huntington; one sister, Angela King (Steve) of Culloden; one brother, Ronald Cooper of Charleston, W.Va.; one uncle, Keith Leadmon (Anna) of Hurricane, W.Va.; and his grandchildren were his pride and joy: Grant Cooper, Gabriella Cooper, Jordan Cooper and Lillian Bell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

