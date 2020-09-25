Essential reporting in volatile times.

STEPHEN SHANE BLACK, 31, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born October 9, 1988, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Stephen Phillip Black and Brenda Smith. Stephen was loved by many and a hard worker who enjoyed being outdoors and being surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by two beautiful daughters, Shaniah Dawn (14) and Braylynn Marie (16); his fiancee, Rosetta Gunter; two aunts, Connie Woodard and Karen Black; two cousins, Heather Pullen and Meranda Ruble; one uncle, Richard Black Jr.; and a stepsister, Stephanie McCown. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tim Messinger officiating. His final resting place will be in Blue Sulphur Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

