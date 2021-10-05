STEVEN ALLAN CHRISTY SR., 64, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Military services will follow at 5 p.m. He was born November 24, 1956, in Long Beach, California, a son of the late Orville Christy Jr. and Mary Jane Lee Christy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Robin Lee Christy. He is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Lewis of Huntington; one son, Steven Allan Christy Jr. of Duck, W.Va.; and seven grandchildren, Tyler Christy, Adam Ferguson, Emily Earwood, Angelica Neff, Sarah Deaton, Benjamin Lolley and Athena "Peanut" Lewis. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

