STEVEN DUANE “RAMBO” ADKINS, 58, of Milton, passed away December 8, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born June 14, 1963, in Huntington, a son of the late Duane Guy and Anna Mae Markins Adkins. He was a 1981 graduate of Milton High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his sons, Zachary, Jacob and Seth Adkins of Milton; sister, Diana Lynn Adkins of Milton; and nephew, Ronnie McGuire Jr. of Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

