SUMI NAKAJO HOLLEY, 90, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born March 24, 1931 in Okinawa, Japan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Holbert Holley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Other and Maudie Holley; four brother-in-laws: David Holley, John Holley, Harold Holley and Cecil Holley; and four sister-in-laws: Patsy Miller, Rita Kessell, Zema Johnson and Ester Jenkins. She survived by one sister, Sueko Omina; one sister-in-law, Gloria Holley; nephew and caregivers: Kevin and Debbie Miller, Darlene Heaster and Launa Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Doug Peters officiating. Friends may visit after noon on Tuesday at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

