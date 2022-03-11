SUSAN DIANNE CREMEANS, 53, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on November 29, 2021. She was born March 13, 1968, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Clinton and Barbara Ross Cremeans. She is also preceded in death by her aunt, Betty Ross Adkins. She is survived by her brother, Michael Cremeans; uncle, Melvin T. Ross Jr.; and cousin, Jon Ross Adkins. At her request, she was cremated, and her cremains will be buried at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

